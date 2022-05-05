Hyderabad man attacked, murdered in suspected honour killing

A newlywed couple riding a bike was attacked with an iron rod on Wednesday resulting in the man being killed on the spot in Hyderabad, in what seems to be a case of honour killing, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the city’s LB Nagar. Billapuram Nagaraju and Syed Ashrin Sultana were college friends who married in January of this year, according to police. After her marriage, Sultana changed her name to Pallavi.

The accused have been identified as two brothers of the deceased man’s wife, and special teams have been organised to apprehend them.

According to Lal Bahadur Nagar’s ACP, Sreedhar Reddy, “Two people were involved in the death of a person. The deceased was riding his bike with his wife when he died. They had recently married and came from two separate communities. Nagaraju was beaten today by the deceased’s wife’s brothers, who then hit him with a rod and killed him on the spot.”

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)