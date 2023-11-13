Hyderabad: 6 killed after massive fire at a chemical godown

At least six people have been killed and three others have been injured after a massive fire engulfed a chemical godown in Hyderabad on Monday. The fire broke out on the first floor of the four-storey building which is located at Bazarghat in Nampally area.

According to initial assessment, there was a car repair centre on the ground floor of the building and some repair work was going on. The sparks from the car repair centre somehow reached the godown and the chemical kept there caught the fire.

The blaze quickly spread and other floors of the building also caught fire. Soon after the incident, a team of firemen reached the spot to douse the flames and carry out rescue operations.

“The repair work of a car was going on in the godown on the ground floor. The sparks spread to the chemical barrel kept in the godown and caused the fire. Within no time, the fire engulfed other floors of the building and caused six deaths”, said DCP Venkateshwar Rao Central Zone, according to ANI.

Visuals shared by the news agency showed fire brigade personnel rescuing a woman and child who were trapped inside the building.

#WATCH | Daring rescue of a child and woman amid massive fire in a storage godown located in an apartment complex in Bazarghat, Nampally of Hyderabad .co/Z2F1JAL8wa”>pic.twitter.com/Z2F1JAL8wa — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

The fire has now been doused and the exact cause and the extend of damage will known after official assessment.