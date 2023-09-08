Hybrid terrorist, associate arrested in J&K’s Budgam

A hybrid terrorist and his associate were apprehended by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army in Budgam district on Friday, police said.

The duo have been identified as hybrid terrorist Tanveer Ahmad Bhat and his associate Yawer Maqbool Ganai, both residents of Karapora Charar-Sharief.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested duo were operating under the banner of proscribed terror outfit LeT/ TRF in Pakherpora area,” police said.

From their possession, arms and ammunition including a pistol, one pistol magazine, nine rounds and other incriminating material were recovered. A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.