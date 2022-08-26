Husband-wife duo arrested for kidnapping minor girl from Assam

A husband-wife duo along with a woman has been detained on the allegation of human trafficking. The accused have been arrested by a Old Delhi Railway Station Police team for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl, a resident of Assam, and trying to sell her in Rajasthan.

Confirming the news, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Railways, Harendra Kumar Singh said, “With the arrest of the accused, the Railway Police team has succeeded in solving a sensational kidnapping case of a 17-years old girl, who has been recovered safely.”

The DCP, while briefing about the incident said that the 17-year-old girl, who is a resident of Guwahati, Assam, arrived at the Old Delhi Railway Station August 01, in search of a job, while she was kidnapped.”

“The accused woman, identified as Neelam, saw the girl alone at the railway station, and took her to Shastri Park on the pretext of getting her a job. But later, she and her husband, Vijay Poorve @ Dilip, sold the minor for Rs. 40,000 to another woman, Mahendri, in the area of Bawana.” Dcp added.

From Bawana, Mahendri took the victim to Rajasthan, where she tried to sell her to a man for Rs 1 lakh, for marriage. But both the minor girl and the man refused to get married to each other.

After the deal could not materialise in Rajasthan, Mahendri took the victim back to Delhi from where somehow the girl managed to escape from the clutches of Mahendri and was found out by police of Defence Colony Police Station, South District.

The police team provided counseling to her during which she recounted her plight. Accordingly, the matter was reported to the police station of Old Delhi Railway Station. A case under relevant sections was registered and an investigation in the matter was initiated to track down all the accused.

According to a police official, a dedicated team, led by Inspector Shiv Dutt Jaimini, under the supervision of ACP Praveen Kumar was constituted. CCTV footage of the railway station and adjoining areas was thoroughly analyzed. Some suspects were apprehended and interrogated. Police team also conducted raids on the secret information and succeeded in arresting accused Vijay Poorve @ Dilip and his wife Neelam along with third accused Mahendri eventually.