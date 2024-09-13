Husband murders wife over using social media

A 33-year-old man was arrested for murdering his wife over using social media despite objection from him, the police said on Friday.

The incident was reported at 7 am on Friday by a person named Ram Kumar that he killed his wife by strangling her with a ‘Chunni’, added the police.

Based on this a team was rushed to the spot and the team found a dead body in the house.

A police official stated that the accused worked as a labourer and was living in a rented house in Razapur areas of Rohini. They were married for seven years, added the official.

On Friday, an argument erupted between the couple as the wife was using social media platforms despite his objections and he used to suspect his wife’s fidelity. So in anger, he killed the wife, the official further stated.

The police have sent the body for the post-mortem examination at BSA Hospital.

The alleged accused was arrested and an investigation has been initiated into the matter.

Meanwhile in another incident at Rohini, a tractor ran over a seven yyears old girl injuring her in Madanpur Dabas area.

The injured child was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for treatment. The driver of the offending vehicle has been nabbed, said the police.