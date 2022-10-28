Human trafficking gang Kashmir: Police in central Kashmir’s Budgam have busted a human trafficking gang by arresting 3 persons, including two women.

Fourteen women victims have been rescued and more arrests are expected in the case, said a police spokesman.

Acting upon an information of human trafficking being operational in the district, a police team of Budgam raided a particular place in village Dulipora and rescued 14 women victims (including some minors) from the house of one Shamim Ahmad Bhat.

During preliminary investigation, it has been found that the arrested persons were involved in human trafficking by means of procuring girls girls from different places and exploiting them in district Budgam and other parts of the valley. Further investigation into the case is going on and more arrests are expected.

Meanwhile, the rescued human trafficking victims have been shifted to Nari Niketan Rehabilitation Centre at Chadoora and process for their rehabilitation has been initiated.