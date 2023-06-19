HPCL’s Super 50 programs in J&K & Ladakh in collaboration with Indian Army : Stupendous Performance by Youths of J&K and Ladakh in NEET-UG Exam, 2023

HPCL as part of its CSR efforts has collaborated with Indian Army to provide residential learning platforms under “Project Super-50 Medical & Engineering” at 4 locations, Srinagar, Kargil, Ladakh & Rajouri for aspiring & less-privileged students of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh UTs. The recently declared results saw splendid performance of students in NEET UG 2023 with the students coming out with flying colors.

A total of 128 students out of 157 who appeared for NEET examination which includes 74 Girls & 54 Boys, qualified the national-level pre-medical entrance test for students willing to pursue medical courses.

Kashmir Super 50 program at Srinagar came out with outstanding results with 50 out of 50 students qualifying NEET-UG exam for Medical.

The program wise results are –

*Kashmir Super 50 at Srinagar ~ 50 out of 50

*Ladakh Ignited Minds at Leh ~ 27 out of 30

*Kargil Ignited Minds at Kargil ~ 26 out of 36

*White Knight Centre at Rajouri ~ 25 out of 41

HPCL has unique partnership with all the three Corps under Northern Command i.e. Chinar Corps, Fire and Fury Corps and White Knight Corps of Indian Army.

This feat is further testament to the development journey of ‘Naya Kashmir’.