HPCL conferred with ‘Dushyant Samman’ for pioneering work in the field of Hindi Language

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., A Maharatna Oil Company, has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Dushyant Samman’ by Pasbaan-e-Adab for its pioneering work in the field of propagating the Hindi Language. The Award is instituted to honor one of the foremost Hindi Poets of the 20th Century, the Late Dushyant Kumar Tyagi.

The Award was given by Padma Shri, Ashok Chakradhar noted Hindi Author & Poet; Famous Hindi Folk Singer of Kabir Bhajans, Padma Shri, Prahlad Tipaniya in the presence of Alok Dushyant, S/o Late Dushyant Kumar Tyagi and Kaiser Khalid (IPS), convenor of Pasbaan-e-Adab. The Award was received from HPCL by the Chief General Manager, Public Relations & Corporate Communications, and General Manager of Corporate Affairs & Official Language in a ceremony held in Mumbai on 16th October 2022.

The award has been conferred to HPCL for its continuous unparalleled commitment to the cause of the promotion of Hindi throughout the Country by supporting & promoting various initiatives. HPCL has also taken giant strides in the implementation of Hindi across the organization in its day-to-day work.

Pasbaan-e-Adab is a socio, cultural organization committed to the cause of spreading the values of the composite culture of this Country through Literature, Music & Art. The Award function was a part of ‘Anubhooti’, an excellent festival of Hindi art & literature, to felicitate and acknowledge the efforts of organizations & people who have made significant contributions towards the promotion & propagation of the Hindi language.