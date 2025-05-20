Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh reaffirms commitment to party

Himachal Pradesh State Congress President and former MP Pratibha Singh reaffirmed her dedication to the Congress organisation, stating that she has always worked diligently for the party and will continue to do so. As she completes her three years as the Himachal Pradesh Congress chief, she acknowledged that the decision to appoint a new president lies with the party high command.

She emphasised that the formation of the Congress government in the state was made possible through the tireless efforts of party workers, who, she said, must be respected at every level.

Reflecting on the legacy of her late husband and six-time Chief Minister, the late Virbhadra Singh, she said he always rose above regionalism and factionalism—something she feels the party is straying from.

She urged party members to uphold unity and respect grassroots sentiments, expressing confidence in the strength of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.

“People have great expectations from the Congress government, and we must live up to them,” she said.

Reiterating her commitment, Pratibha Singh added that she has never aspired to any post but has always fulfilled the responsibilities assigned to her with utmost dedication.

She hoped that the high command would soon reconstitute the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and provide clarity on the ongoing discussions regarding the party’s state leadership.