HP woman asking 2 Kashmiri shawl sellers to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ goes viral in J&K

A video has gone viral across Jammu and Kashmir in which a woman in Himachal Pradesh, who identified herself as the wife of a local sarpanch, is seen bullying two Kashmiri woollen garment sellers and asking them to chant “Jai Shri Ram.”

Several critical comments against the woman’s utterances have appeared on social media.

J&K Apni Party chief, Altaf Bukhari demanded action in the matter and wrote on X: “A video circulating on social media shows a woman, apparently in Himachal Pradesh, mistreating two Kashmiri shawl sellers by asking them to chant the “Jai Shri Ram” or return to Kashmir. Such incidents, though seemingly minor, are provoking strong reactions on social media and harming the social fabric of our country. Authorities must take notice of this incident and ensure that such actions do not occur in the future.”

Asking people to remain calm,People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone wrote on X: “While the recent incident in Himachal Pradesh is utterly reprehensible, my humble appeal to all, is that we need to be careful and restrained in our utterances.”

“These young brave boys live in a neighbouring village next to our ancestral village Dard Harrai. The problem is that there are thousands of people from these areas presently working in Himachal Pradesh. Let us be careful lest we create problems for them,” he wrote.

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association leader, Nasir Khuehami, claimed that the video was from a village in Himachal’s Hamirpur district.

“No one will purchase their products, buy from our Hindu people,” the woman is seen telling others in the video. “Don’t come in my area,” she told the shawl sellers.

She is heard in the video telling the Kashmiri vendors not to come to the village again.

The Kashmiri shawl sellers can be seen arguing with the woman that they are Indians and there was no reason to chant “Jai Shri Ram” to prove their loyalty.

“When you cannot recite the Islamic Kalma, why do you expect us to chant Jai Shri Ram,” they are seen telling the woman before leaving the place.

Hundreds of Kashmiri shawl and woollen garment sellers in winters go to Himachal Pradesh and other places to sell their products. Moreover, most of the tough labour force in many towns of Himachal Pradesh is from the Kashmir valley.