HP signs MoU to boost Green Energy and E-Vehicle infrastructure in state: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with two companies to boost Green Energy and E-Vehicle infrastructure in the state so as to enhance facilities across five selected green corridors.

The MoUs were signed by Transport Department Director D C Negi on behalf of the state government with Rahul Soni representing EVI Technology and Avinash Sharma representing Jio-BP, in the presence of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Tuesday.

This initiative marks a significant step towards achieving the state government’s vision of a sustainable green future, said the Chief Minister, adding that as per the tender agreement Jio-BP would develop the Mandi-Jogindernagar-Pathankot and Kiratpur-Manali-Kelang corridors, while EVI Technology would complete the work of Parwanoo-Una-Sansarpur Terrace-Nurpur and Parwanoo, Shimla-Recongpeo-Losar corridors within one year.

Apart from this, Electroweb Company would work on developing the Shimla-Hamirpur-Chamba Green Corridors, he said, adding that as part of the project, the companies would establish EV charging stations, way-side amenities and supermarkets at 41 strategic locations along these corridors within a year.

The CM said that for e-buses, e-trucks and other electric vehicles the charging facility would made available in these 41 locations. Apart from this public amenities such as toilets and restaurants would also be established in these places and the companies would pay Rs.75 lakh annually as lease money to the state government, said Sukhu.

He said that the state government has decided to make Himachal a Green Energy State by 2026 for which the government was developing the state as the model state for e-Vehicles. “This initiative would play a vital role in reducing carbon emissions and promoting a sustainable environment for future generations,” he said. The state government would transit the fleet of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to electric buses in a phased manner, he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that the state government was steadfast in its commitment to environmental preservation and working with utmost dedication and was also planning to procure 350 e-buses to achieve its goal.

He said that due to the efforts of the state government the State Transport Department became the first department in the country to operate an entirely electric vehicle fleet. “The establishment of these green corridors would also encourage private vehicle owners to switch to electric vehicles,” he said.