HP Minister says his statement on nameplate issue misinterpreted, given political colour

Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh clarified that his statement on name plate for street vendors had been misinterpreted giving it political and communal colour, which is unfortunate.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, he said that party ideology and the interests of the state are paramount for him. Stating of a law for street vendors across the country, the Street Venders protection of Livlihoods and Regulation of Street Vendong Act – 2014, he said that there is a law for street vendors in the state as well and that this law has been amended from time to time.

The minister said that to ensure that this law is implemented properly in the state and everyone’s interests are protected, the State Assembly Speaker has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of senior Congress minister Harshvardhan Chauhan.

He said that he is also included in the committee and its meeting has been scheduled on October 3, in which a detailed discussion will be held on this law.Putting to rest speclations of him being summoned to Delhi by high command on this issue, he clarified further that he had gone to Delhi for a meeting with the Chairman of Railways as per a pre-scheduled programme. The construction of an overbridge from the railway land near the Vidhan Sabha was pending for a long time and now consequent to the meeting, the railway has given permission to the state government to construct the overbridge, he informed, adding that meeting party leaders during Delhi tour is a regular process, so the speculation that the party high command has summoned him is completely” baseless”.

In Delhi, he had detailed discussions with the high command and other leaders of the party on various issues related to state’s development. He reiterated that he is a loyal worker of the party and is bound by the party’s policies and ideology.