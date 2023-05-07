HP government to promote fish farming in a big way

To encourage fish farming in a big way, the Himachal Pradesh government is preparing a detailed work plan so as to increase income of fishermen by promoting backyard fish farming, cage culture, recirculatory aquaculture system and other technology-based fish farming in the state.

A government spokesperson said here on Sunday that a total 20 hectare new fish ponds will be constructed in the private sector in the current financial year.

The state government has decided to provide a subsidy of 80 percent to escalate earnings of fishermen and as many as 120 new trout units will be constructed to increase the capacity of the fisheries sector.

A carp farm will be set up at Gagret in Una with an expenditure of Rs. five crore to facilitate training of farmers and other persons associated with fisheries, he said, adding that total 600 fishermen will be trained every year in this centre. Fishermen dependent on riverine fish living in the plain areas will be provided with 1000 cast nets at subsidy.

The central government has released Rs. 11.26 crore under Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, which will be utilized to promote various activities of fish farming, he informed.

The state government is promoting fisheries and allied sectors through various schemes.

It is boosting fish farming and providing incentives to the fishermen to make it successful as there is immense potential in fish farming in the rivers and sea areas of India.

It also offers great opportunities for employment and self-employment in the view of biodiversity in the fish farming sector, said the spokesperson.

Himachal Pradesh is endowed with perennial rivers originating from glaciers.

These rivers enrich the hilly and semi-plain areas of the state. Beas, Sutlej and Ravi rivers are home to various fishes like schizothorax, golden mahseer and foreign trout species.

The successful implementation of the ambitious Indo-Norwegian Trout Farming Project has created a keen interest among people to utilize the water resources of the state through modern techniques.

More anvils were opened for the local public to explore fish farming in Gobind Sagar and Pong Dam, Chamera and Ranjit Sagar Dam which is strengthening their economy.