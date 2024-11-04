HP CM urges ministers to ensure govt schemes reach eligible beneficiary

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged all his cabinet ministers to ensure that the programmes and schemes started by the state government reach every eligible beneficiary, especially those in remote areas.

He held a review meeting on Monday with his cabinet colleagues to assess the performance of the concerned departments.

The CM emphasized the commitment of state government for the inclusive growth of the state and highlighted the ongoing efforts to extend the benefits of development schemes to all eligible. He said that new initiatives were also being launched to uplift and support every segment of society.

Sukhu said that he was personally monitoring the implementation of the flagship schemes and ensuring the intended support reaches to all those in need. He said that to promote good governance, the state government has launched the ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme in the state.”This programme was designed to bring government services closer to people in rural and remote regions. Through this initiative citizens can address their concerns within their communities which were proving helpful in reducing the time and money. The people need not to travel to the state capital and other districts to get their work done,” said Sukhu.

He encouraged cabinet ministers to embrace the mission of ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ and work collectively towards transforming Himachal into a self-reliant and prosperous state by 2032. He also said that concrete steps taken by the government have strengthened the state’s economy.

The CM said that the state the government was committed to advancing the development of the sate and also focusing on balanced and fair use of resources to uplift marginalized communities.He stressed the importance of enhancing the socio-economic conditions of these groups bringing them into the mainstream to ensure they could contribute to the progress and development of the state.