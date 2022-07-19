HP CM calls for mechanism to check silt on fertile land

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has asked the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities to evolve a mechanism to check the spread of silt on fertile land due to their projects.

In this context, Thakur called for proper retaining walls and safety measures to be taken to save the precious land of the farmers. He was presiding over a meeting with senior officers of the BBMB and state government here on Tuesday.

“The BBMB must take the work of metalling and tarring of Baggi to Dhanotu road in Sundernagar and Nachan areas of the Mandi district to facilitate commuters,” he said.

Thakur stressed that work on Thawal Bridge in Sundernagar should be expedited and the BBMB must also consider construction of roads alongside the 40 meter Mangla Bridge which has been constructed by the BBMB.

This, he said, would facilitate the people of several panchayats of Sundernagar, Nachan, Balh and Seraj Assembly Constituencies of Mandi district.

The Chief Minister further said that crash barriers must be installed alongside the canal to avoid any untoward incidents. He also asked the BBMB authority to carry out proper repair and maintenance of Bathali Bridge near Pandoh besides ensuring proper safety of the eco-park at Pandoh.

The BBMB authorities were also urged to construct protection walls alongside the outer boundary of Pong Dam, besides construction and maintenance of roads in the area to facilitate the people.

Chairman of the BBMB Sanjay Srivastava assured the Chief Minister that the Board would take all the issues pertaining to the project area in right perspective and also ensure time bound completion of ongoing projects.