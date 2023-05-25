HP Chief Secy asks for timely completion of Shongtong-Karachham hydro project

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena directed for timely completion of Shogtong-Karchham Hydro Power Project in the Kinnaur district.

While reviewing the construction work of the hydropower project on Thursday, Saxena said that it is the priority of the state government to complete the works of the ongoing hydropower project in the state.

The Shongtong Karchham hydroelectric project is aimed to complete by July, 2025, he added.

State chief minister’s advisor and president of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ram Subhag Singh, Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Bharat Kheda and Director Energy Harikesh Meena were also present on this occasion. They visited the barrage site of Shongtong Karchham hydro electric project, D-Sander site, head-race tunnel, surge-shaft site and power house site of the project.

The chief secretary informed about the progress of the construction activities of the Shongtong-Karachham hydro power project of 450 MW capacity and asked to complete the project in a timely manner.

He commended the work done by the officers and staff of the Shongtong project towards the project construction and the progress so far is commendable.

Saxena also held a review meeting with senior officials of Shongtong-Karachham Hydroelectric Project and Kashang Project.