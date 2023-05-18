Follow Us:

HP bureaucracy cautioned against using political influence in transfers and postings

Issuing an order to this effect, Department of Personnel Special Secretary Amarjeet Singh stated that instances have come to light where IAS, HAS, HPSS officers were resorting to pressure for the purpose of their transfers and postings.

Statesman News Service | Shimla | May 18, 2023 10:43 pm

[Representational Photo : iStock]

Himachal Pradesh government, in an attempt to tighten its hold on the bureaucracy, restrained it from using political pressure to influence transfers and postings within the cadre.

An order, issued by Department of Personnel Special Secretary Amarjeet Singh here on Thursday, stated that instances have come to notice where IAS, HAS, HPSS officers were putting political influence or pressure for the purpose of their transfers and postings.

In order to gain time for their adjustments on suitable stations, some of the officers after issuance of their transfer orders, proceed on leave on medical grounds.

The matter has been viewed seriously by the state government as it adversely affects the functioning of the concerned departments, organizations, posts and the larger public interest, maintains the order.

The act is flagrant violation of the conduct rules and unbecoming of a government servant, it stated.

The officers who do not join at their respective place of posting as per the orders of the government will have to face disciplinary action, warned the state government.

