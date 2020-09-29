The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration that for how long can Mehbooba Mufti be kept in custody.

The apex court’s response came while hearing her daughter’s petition challenging the former Chief Minister’s detention under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

The court gave two weeks’ time to the Jammu and Kashmir administration to give its stand on how long Ms Mufti can be kept in custody and whether her custody can be extended beyond one year.

“What is the proposal of Jammu and Kashmir administration on her detention,” Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said during the hearing through video-conferencing.

“The history of the state is wonderful, but what one can one say. Prima facie you have exceeded the maximum period of detention,” Justice Kaul said.

Representing the government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta asked judges not to make any observation and said Jammu and Kashmir has had a history of violence.

Daughter of Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti, had approached the Supreme Court seeking her mother’s release.

In her application, she also sought permission from the court for filing a habeas corpus, to produce Mehbooba Mufti in court.

She said her mother’s detention is illegal and that the Jammu and Kashmir administration is yet to file its reply to her earlier petition despite a notice and this, she said, shows the respect the authorities have for the court.