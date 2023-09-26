Houses of four OGWs of terror outfit raided by SIA in J&K

Acting on intelligence inputs, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday conducted simultaneous searches in the Udhampur district of houses of four Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of terrorist outfits and Pakistani handlers.

A police spokesman said that the raids were conducted in Badsantgarh tehsil and Jammu.

The inputs further revealed that the border guide and OGWs were using different mobile apps, including WhatsApp calling and passing vital information to Pakistan-based terrorists and handlers as well as terrorist groups.

The Pakistan-based handlers and terrorist groups are desperate to revive terrorist activities in the hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir.

On this input, the SIA obtained a search warrant from the court and conducted searches in the residential premises of Nazir Ahmed, Mohammad Rafiq, Altaf Hussan, and Mohammad Iqbal.

During the searches electronic gadgets, relevant documents etc were recovered.