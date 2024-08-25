House of rape accused razed in Madhya Pradesh

The District Administration and police in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh razed the allegedly illegally constructed parts of the house of a rape accused.

According to officials, the accused Nafees alias Vicky Mansoori was arrested a few days ago after a girl lodged a complaint of rape, blackmailing, threatening and floating her photos on the internet.

The accused belongs to village Lalgaon in Chand Tehsil of Chhindwara. He is accused of raping the victim repeatedly over a period of four years.

Advertisement

He also filmed the girl in a compromising situation and subsequently floated her pictures on the internet after the girl got married to someone else on 12 August.

Following the arrest of the accused, the area’s SDM Prabhat Mishra ordered officials to check the construction of Vicky’s house.

The officials found that about 1080 square feet part of the house had been built on encroachment.

On Saturday, the teams of police and district administration officials reached Vicky Mansoori’s house and a bulldozer demolished the encroached parts of the house that were built without due permission.