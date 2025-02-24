Hours before Bhagalpur rally, RJD reminds PM of his unfulfilled poll promises

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to take centre stage at the grand rally in Bhagalpur later today, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav reminded the PM of unfulfilled poll promises and asked a number of questions on issues ranging from farmers’ plight and unemployment to migration and investment in the state.

The RJD leader said that ”in the election year, Prime Minister Modi will be very worried about Bihar and Biharis. He will remember everything related to Bihar from religious icons to the cultural aspects. He might even get emotional at times”.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Bihar today. His government has been in power in the state for 20 years and in the Centre for over 10 years. The people of Bihar want to ask him some valid questions and not lies and Jumlas,” he said.

He asked, “Why is the income of farmers in Bihar the lowest in the country? Why is the literacy rate in Bihar the lowest in the country? Why is the per capita investment in Bihar the lowest?”

“Why Bihar tops the list of states with the most poverty and unemployment even after 10 years of PM Modi’s rule? What happened to the special state status and special package of Bihar? What have you done to stop migration from Bihar?” he asked further.

Reminding the PM of his unfulfilled promise to double the income of farmers by the year 2021, the RJD leader said that the problems, challenges, and crises of the farmers of Bihar are different from those of other states. “What special has the double-engine government done for them?” he asked.

The RJD leader also raised the issue of the revival of closed jute and sugar mills that used to cater to thousands of farmers and created employment opportunities.

“The Prime Minister should answer when will the government start the closed sugar mills of Motihari, Madhubani, Saran, Gopalganj, Nawada, Muzaffarpur and the jute mill in Katihar?”