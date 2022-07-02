Hot, dry weather to continue in J&K

The weather remained mainly hot in Jammu and Kashmir in the last 24 hours and the Met Department forecast on Saturday that hot and mainly dry weather is likely to continue in the next 24 hours.

According to a department official, “current heatwave is forecast to ease on July 4 as light to moderate rain is likely to fall on July 4 and 5.”

On Saturday, the lowest temperatures in Srinagar were 23.5, Pahalgam was 17.6, and Gulmarg was 14.6 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperatures were 13.5 in Drass, 15.4 in Leh, and 18.7 in Kargil in the Ladakh region.

Jammu had 26.1, Katra 24.2, Batote 19.1, Banihal 19.2 and Bhaderwah 18.5 as the minimum temperature.

(with inputs from IANS)