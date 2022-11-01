Hospitals painted for PM’s “photoshoots”, alleges Congress, AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress took jibe on Prime Minister Modi visit to the Morbi Civil hospital and said that hospital was painted before PM’s visit to cover up its flaws. The two parties pointed out the hospital was painted so the prime minister can hold “photoshoots”.

The AAP took to it’s official Twitter account and shared a video that allegedly exhibits the hospital being painted before PM’s visit. Along with the video it wrote, “141 people are dead, hundreds are missing, no action has been taken against the real culprits, but BJP workers are busy covering up to prepare for the photoshoot.”

Morbi Civil Hospital में रातों रात रंग-पुताई की जा रही है ताकि कल PM Modi के Photoshoot में घटिया बिल्डिंग की पोल ना खुल जाए 141 लोग मर चुके हैं, सैकड़ों लोग लापता हैं, असली दोषियों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई लेकिन भाजपाइयों को फोटोशूट करके लीपापोती की पड़ी है..#BJPCheatsGujarat pic.twitter.com/KVDLdblD6C — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) October 31, 2022

The renovation, which is not uncommon ahead of visits by top government functionaries, has enticed criticism.

The Congress also took to it’s so social media handle to share the pictures of the hospital and said the hospital was freshly painted and new tiles were installed to prepare for PM Modi’s visit. It also slammed the prime minister and wrote, “They are not ashamed! So many people died and they are engaged in preparing for an event.”

त्रासदी का इवेंट कल PM मोदी मोरबी के सिविल अस्पताल जाएंगे। उससे पहले वहां रंगाई-पुताई का काम चल रहा है। चमचमाती टाइल्स लगाई जा रही हैं। PM मोदी की तस्वीर में कोई कमी न रहे, इसका सारा प्रबंध हो रहा है। इन्हें शर्म नहीं आती! इतने लोग मर गए और ये इवेंटबाजी में लगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/MHYAUsfaoC — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2022

AAP Delhi MLA Naresh Balyan also remarked on the issue. Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, “There is a limit to shamelessness.”

अंदर 177 लाशे पड़ी है, बाहर से हॉस्पिटल की रंगाई पुताई का काम चल रहा है, क्यों की महामानव जी कल कैमरे लेकर स्टंट करने जायेंगे वहां। बेशर्मी की हद होती है। — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) October 31, 2022

Gujarat Congress spokesperson Hemang Raval commenting on the issue wrote, “When so many people are dying, painting and decoration work is happening at the civil hospital in Morbi. The BJP is only known for its event management. There are two types of disasters but the BJP in Gujarat is the third type of disaster. Instead of painting and decorating, they should ensure that the patients get proper treatment.”

It was on the Sunday evening, that a suspension bridge collapsed in Gujarat’s Morbi district, leading to the death of more than 130 people.