Hospitalised for ‘acidity’ RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das’ condition stable

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai late on Monday night after he complained of uneasiness. According to the hospital, his condition now is stable and there is no cause for concern.

He was here in the city for official engagements and stayed at the RBI staff quarters. When Das complained of feeling uneasy, he was rushed to Apollo Hospital on Greams Road.

In a brief medical bulletin issued on Tuesday, the hospital said that preliminary examination revealed that Das had ‘experienced acidity’ and was kept under observation. His condition is stable and would be discharged shortly, the bulletin added.

He assumed office as RBI Governor in 2018 and his tenure comes to an end by December 10 this year. According to reports, given the confidence he enjoys with the Union Government and the Prime Minister in particular, he might get an extension. Unlike some of his predecessors, he keeps a low profile though his stewardship of the central bank has brought stability.

Belonging to the Tamil Nadu cadre, Das had served the state in various capacities right from a District collector in Dindigul to Principal Secretary.