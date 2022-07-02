Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 2

Let’s know what astrology and the planets have in store for people born under different sun signs. Astrology reveals the effect of planets today.

Aries

Fear of socialising may unnerve you. Encourage your self-esteem to remove this. You will possess a desire to earn quick money. Domestic life will be peaceful and adorable Today chances of meeting someone who would appeal to your heart would be very strong. Sport is an important part of life, but do not get too much involved that it affects your education. You know what, your spouse is truly your angel. Don’t believe us? Observe and experience it today. Today, just like the weather, your mood can undergo various changes in a day.

Taurus

Suffering from body pains is high on the card. Try to avoid any physical exertion that would put more stress on your body. Remember to take sufficient rest. You will make money if you put your savings into conservative investments. Your witty nature will make you popular at social gatherings. You would meet the person who loves you more than his life. In today’s busy lifestyle, it gets difficult to find time for yourself. But today is your lucky day, as you will have plenty of time for yourself. Your spouse will be full of energy and love today. Your simple behaviour helps to sustain simplicity in life. You need to remember this saying and follow what’s needed to make your life better.

Gemini

Don’t rush onto a decision on a momentary impulse it may harm the interest of your children. Today, you can seek advice from the seniors of your family about finance management and savings and use them in your daily life. Children could make the day very hard for you. Use affection weapons to keep their interest and avoid any undue stress. Remember love begets love. It will be very hard to stay away from your lover. Natives of this zodiac sign will plan to execute creative tasks in their free time today. Although you won’t be able to succeed in your planning. You or your spouse might get hurt in bed today, so be gentle with each other. Do not invest in any stock or company you have no idea about without informing your close associates.

Cancer

You may get rid of prolonged illness. A new financial deal will get finalized and fresh money rolls in. Your witty nature would brighten the environment around you. Chances of facing the agony of love are on the cards today. This will be an upsetting day if you jump to conclusions and take unnecessary actions. After a heated argument during the day, you will spend a wonderful evening with your spouse. You will stay at home today, although familial conflicts can make you worried.

Leo

It is high time for you to cure your fear. You must realize that it not only wears down physical vitality but and shortens life. You should refrain from consuming alcohol or any such item today, as you may lose your items in a toxic state. Small children keep you busy and bring you joy. Understand the feelings of your beloved today. Your personality is slightly different from others, and you like to spend time alone. Today, you will get time for yourself but will be occupied by office work. Your spouse will push the rewind button of those early-stage love and romance today. A day for doing nothing, just enjoying existence and feeling a sense of gratitude – if you do not force yourself in doing unnecessary things.

Virgo

Do not shout for the sake of your health. Today, investing in land or any property can be fatal for you. Avoid making such decisions as much as possible. Do not let your children take advantage of your generous behaviour. It is not right to show off your love in every situation. Sometimes, it can spoil your relationship instead of improving it. Natives of this zodiac sign will get plenty of time for themselves today. You can use this time to fulfill your desires, read a book, or listen to your favorite music. You will refresh the old beautiful days of courtship, chasing, and wooing in your married life. Today, either your father or elder brother can scold you for any mistakes. Try to understand his words and implement for improvement.

Libra

Stop wasting your time and study hard but you will find yourself with less energy than you generally do-Don’t overload yourself with additional work-Take some rest and reschedule your appointments for another day. You will make substantial gains if you invest on a long-term basis. A better understanding with your spouse brings in happiness-peace and prosperity at home. Romance rules your heart. You will think of doing something new in your free time today. However, you will be so occupied with this task that all other things will take a backseat. Your spouse will make you realize today that heaven is on earth. It is good to take care of your loved ones, but do not oversee your health by looking after them.

Scorpio

Too much excitement and explosive passions could harm your nervous system. Control your emotions to avoid this. Profits in business can bring joy to the faces of many traders and businessmen today. If communications and discussions don’t go well- you could lose your cool and say things- which you would regret later-Think before you speak. Romantic moves will not pay. People of this zodiac sign need to stay away from alcohol or cigarettes today because they can take up most of your time. You might struggle in the morning to get ready due to power-cut or something else, but your spouse will come to your rescue. Your good qualities can be discussed by elders today at home.

Sagittarius

A special compliment from a friend would be a source of happiness. This is because you have made your life like trees-which give shade to the others while they themselves stand in the sun and endure the scorching heat. You seem to know exactly what people need and want you-but to try not to be too lavish in your spending today. Your excessive energy and tremendous enthusiasm will bring favorable results and ease domestic tensions Travel will promote romantic connection. You may suddenly have to go on an unwanted journey today, due to which your plan to spend time with family may get spoiled. Today, you will spend the best time of your life with your spouse. Nothing can be worse than being bogged down with office work, isn’t it? However, every coin has a flip side. You can hone your skills if you do your work with focus.

Capricorn

Likely to get happy news. Keep your anger under control and treat everyone in the office nicely. Deviating from this path can cost you your job, thereby directly deteriorating your financial situation. Your brother will be more supportive of your needs than you had thought. Your beloved will seem a bit irritated- which will add pressure on your mind. The beginning of the day may be a little tiring, but as the day progresses, you will start getting good results. At the end of the day, you will be able to find time for yourself and put it to use by meeting someone close to you. You might struggle in the morning to get ready due to power-cut or something else, but your spouse will come to your rescue. Today, there is an expected rise in your wealth. An investment made in the past can be the reason for this hike.

Aquarius

Few tensions and differences of opinion could leave you irritated and uneasy. The beginning of the day may be good, but you may spend your money due to some reason in the evening, which will bother you. Children cause some disappointment as they spend more time on outdoor activities than planning their careers. Avoid raising controversial issues, if you happen to go on a date today. Today, you can plan on going home early as soon as you reach the office. Upon reaching home, you can plan to watch a movie or go to a park with family members. Your plans might get disturbed due to an unexpected guest, but it will make your day. Nothing can be worse than being bogged down with office work, isn’t it? However, every coin has a flip side. You can hone your skills if you do your work with focus.

Pisces

Work pressure might bring some stress and tension today. Today, with the help of a native of the opposite sex, you are likely to get financial benefits in business or a job. The family front could be problematic. Your negligence of family responsibilities may invite their ire. Try to control your speech as your harsh words can mar the peace and perturb the smooth pace of the ties with your sweetheart. Although free time should be used properly, today you’ll misuse your free time. Due to this, your mood will also deteriorate. Your life partner might give less care and importance to your family members as compared to his/her family members in times of need today. Avoid stepping out of your boundaries while joking with friends, as it can ruin your friendship.