“Hope this Eid brings better days ahead for Muslims”: J-K CM Omar Abdullah after prayers at Hazratbal Dargah

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended Eid al-Adha greetings to Muslims across India and the world on Saturday, calling the festival a time for peace and strengthening brotherhood.

Speaking to media persons, CM Abdullah said, “I hope this Eid brings better days ahead for the Muslims of India and the world. I hope it brings peace and strengthens brotherhood. While we are celebrating Eid, unfortunately, once again, permission was denied to offer namaz in Srinagar’s iconic Jama Masjid. I dont know the basis of these decisions, but we need to learn to trust our people. These are the same people who came out to protest against the Pahalgam terrorist attack…The government should think about allowing namaz in the historic Jama Masjid.”

Meanwhile, National Conference Chief Farooq Abdullah offered Eid al-Adha prayers at the Hazratbal Dargah and wished everyone Eid Mubarak as he left the premises.

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah gathered at the Hazratbal Dargah to offer their prayers.

Meanwhile, PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti and her daughter and PDP leader Iltija Mufti, offer namaz on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Eid ul-Adha, and called for the occasion to “inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society.”

“Best wishes on Eid ul-Adha. May this occasion inspire harmony and strengthen the fabric of peace in our society. Wishing everyone good health and prosperity,” his post on X read.

As people across the country celebrate Eid, multiple dargahs and mosques were filled with people offering prayers early in the morning. In Mumbai, people offered Namaz at the Jama Masjid Mahim Dargah, while in Delhi, at the first light of dawn, people turned to the Jama masjid to offer their prayers.

The air echoed with chants of “Eid Mubarak,” as families, young and old, embraced and celebrated the spirit of sacrifice and compassion that the festival symbolises.

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God.

The day is marked by prayers, charitable acts, and the ritual sacrifice of animals, with a message of sharing and empathy at its core.

The date changes every year, based on the Islamic lunar calendar, which is about 11 days shorter than the Western 365-day Gregorian calendar. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham’s willingness to sacrifice everything for God.

Eid al-Adha is called Id-ul-Adha in Arabic and Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or ‘bakri’. It is a festival that is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in India.