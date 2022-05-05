Honour killing: Man murdered in Hyderabad by wife’s family

A 25-year-old man who had recently married in an interfaith ceremony was allegedly hacked to death by his wife’s relatives in Hyderabad.

On Wednesday night, Billapuram Nagaraju, who was riding a motorcycle with his wife Ashrin Sultana, was ambushed and attacked by four to five people near the GHMC office, which is inside the

Saroornagar police station’s jurisdiction.

After the attackers struck him with iron rods, Nagraju, who was working as a salesman in a car store, died on the scene.

Sultana claimed that her brother and others assaulted Nagaraju despite her pleas for them to leave him alone.

Two people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the murder. Sultana’s brother and brother-in-law, according to a police officer, were arrested. He said that more information on the case would be released later.

For the past seven years, Nagaraju, a native of Marpally village in Rangareddy district, and Sultana, a resident of neighbouring village Ghanapur, had been in love. Sultana’s family, on the other hand, was against the alliance and advised her against continuing it.

The girl eloped with Nagaraju earlier this year, and they married on January 31 in the Arya Samaj temple in Lal Darwaza, after the girl changed her name to Pallavi. The couple had fled to Visakhapatnam, fearing for their life.

According to Nagraju’s parents, they had come back to Hyderabad five days ago and were staying in Panja Anil Kumar colony in Saroornagar. Sultana’s family members, however, came to know of their arrival and were following their movement.

On Wednesday night, when Nagarju and his wife left their house on a bike, the woman’s brother and others followed them and attacked them near GHMC office.

Nagaraju’s body was shifted to Osmania Hospital for autopsy. His parents said they had offered to give Rs 2 lakh to Sultana’s family to spare his life.

(with inputs from IANS)