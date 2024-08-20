Homoeopathic doctor ‘murdered’ in MP’s Rewa

A homoeopathic doctor working at a de-addiction and rehabilitation centre in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district was allegedly murdered by the centre’s owners late Monday night over a dispute regarding eve-teasing.

The deceased, Dr Rudrasen Gupta (BHMS), resided in the Krishna Nagar locality of Rewa, police said.

Gupta had been working at the ‘New Sankalp Nasha Mukti Kendra’ in Padmadhar Colony, Rewa, for the past two-and-a-half years.

The centre’s owner, Neelesh Tiwari, along with Shashank Tiwari, Prasun Tiwari and Rajkumar Tiwari, allegedly assaulted Dr Gupta brutally late Monday night. The dispute reportedly stemmed from allegations that Dr Gupta had behaved inappropriately with Neelesh Tiwari’s wife.

A grievously injured Dr Gupta was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Rewa SP Vivek Singh said that the police have registered an FIR against five accused, including Neelesh Tiwari and his wife.

He said that the police have arrested Prasun Tiwari, Rajkumar Tiwari, and a woman, Priyanka Tiwari, in connection with the case. Neelesh Tiwari and his wife are currently absconding, he said, adding that the police are investigating the incident from all angles.