Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla gets one-year extension

The Central government on Friday gave one year-extension to Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla till August 22, 2023. The Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) in an order said: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Bhalla as Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, for a period of one year beyond August 22, 2022, i.e., up to August 22, 2023.”

Bhalla is a 1984-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. He was appointed the Home Secretary in August 2019 while he was serving as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the Ministry. He had replaced Rajiv Gauba, a 1982 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre.