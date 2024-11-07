Home Minister Amit Shah to address 2-day Anti-Terror Conference, starting today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said the two-day Anti-Terror Conference, beginning today, will further enhance coordination among agencies to strengthen Bharat’s security bastion.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is committed to building a terror-free India with its zero policy tolerance on terror.

The Anti-Terror conference, being organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Ministry of Home Affairs, has a key focus on fostering coordination among various stakeholders to tackle terrorism through a unified, ‘whole of the government’ approach.

The conference aims to shape future counter-terrorism policies and strategies, the Ministry said.

Taking to social media X on Wednesday, Shah wrote in a post “The Modi government is committed to building a terror-free India with its policy of zero tolerance. The two-day Anti-Terror Conference, beginning tomorrow, will further enhance coordination among agencies to strengthen Bharat’s security bastion. Looking forward to addressing the conference tomorrow.”

The annual conference has over the years emerged as a meeting point for operational forces; technical, legal and forensic experts and agencies engaged in counter terrorism for deliberations on issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism.

The key focus of the conference is on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of ‘Whole of the Government approach’ and to present substantive inputs for future policy formulation.

The deliberations and discussions in the two-day conference will be focused on various matters of importance including prosecution and evolving legal framework in counter-terrorism investigations, sharing of experiences and good practices, challenges and opportunities related to emerging technologies, international legal cooperation and strategies for dismantling the terror ecosystem in various counter terrorism theatres across India.

The conference is being attended by senior police officers from States/UTs, officers from Central agencies/Departments dealing with issues related to Counter Terrorism and experts from related fields such as law, forensics and technology.