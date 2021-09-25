Home Minister Amit Shah to review situation in Naxal-hit areas with 10 Chief Ministers on Sunday

Home Minister Amit Shah will review the security situation in Naxal affected areas with Chief Ministers of 10 states on Sunday, official sources said.

Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala have been invited for the meeting here.

Shah is expected to review development works like construction of roads, bridges, schools, health centres being carried out in the Naxal-hit areas.

As per official data, Maoist violence has reduced considerably in the country and the menace is prevalent now in just about 45 districts.

However, a total of 90 districts in the country are considered Maoists-affected and are covered under the Security Related Expenditure Scheme of the Ministry.

The Naxal violence, officially called Left Wing Extremism (LWE), was reported in 61 districts in 2019 and only about 45 districts in 2020.

About 380 security personnel, 1,000 civilians, and 900 Naxals were killed in different instances of violence in LWE-affected areas from 2015 to 2020. A total of about 4,200 Naxals surrendered during the same period.