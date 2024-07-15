Holy Mace of Lord Shiva to be taken to Shankracharya, Srinagar temples before being carried to Amarnath shrine

The Chhari-Mubarak (Holy Mace of Lord Shiva) to the cave shrine of Amarnath, before being carried to cave shrine of Amarnath, will be taken to the Shankaracharya Temple on 4 August and the next day to the Sharika Bhawani Temple in Srinagar as per tradition.

The holy silver mace of Swami Amarnath Ji will be led by its custodian Mahant Deependra Giri, who is the Mahant of the Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath.

Thereafter, the rituals will be performed for ‘Chhari-Sthapana’ at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on 7 August.

Mahant Deependra Giri announced on Monday the programme for Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024 for the information of Sadhus and the public in general.

As per the age-old tradition, rituals namely ‘Bhoomi-Pujan’, ‘Navgrah Pujan’ and ‘Dhawajarohan’ connected with traditional commencement of annual pilgrimage of Chhari-Mubarak Swami Amarnath Ji will be performed at Pahalgam on the auspicious occasion of ‘Ashad-Purnima’ (Vyas-Purnima) that falls on Sunday, the 21st of July, this year. Chhari-Mubarak shall be taken to historic Shankaracharya Temple on 4th of August and Sharika Bhawani Temple on 5th August before rituals are performed for Chhari-Sthapana at Shri Amareshwar Temple Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on Saturday, the 7th August, 2024, he said.

After performing Chhari-Pujan at Dashnami Akhara Srinagar on auspicious occasion of ‘Nag-Panchami’ on 9th of August, Mahant Deependra Giri will carry the Holy Mace to Holy Shrine of Swami Amarnath Ji to perform pujan and have ‘Darshan’ on auspicious occasion of ‘Shravan-Purnima’, the 19th August after having night halts at Pahalgam on 14th and 15th of August, Chandanwari on 16th August, Sheshnag on 17th August and Panchtarani on 18th August, respectively.

In a communication sent to the Government, Mahant Deependra Giri has urged to make all the necessary arrangements to preserve the age-old traditions and ensure the movement of Chhari-Mubarak as per the schedule and take all the appropriate preventive measures for the safety and security of the sadhus and pilgrims accompanying the Holy Mace.

Mahant Deependra Giri has also advised sadhus and members of civil society to get themselves registered who intend to join Chhari-Mubarak and stated that only registered sadhus/pilgrims with valid Yatra Permit will be allowed to accompany Chhari-Mubarak during the pilgrimage. Mahadev Gir Dashnami Akhara Trust, Srinagar has made all the arrangements like yesteryears for Sadhus coming from across the country for annual pilgrimage of Swami Amarnath Ji for their food and comfortable stay at Akhara Building, Budshah Chowk, he added.