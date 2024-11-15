Hoax bomb alert keeps police on edge in old walled city of Jaipur

A hoax bomb alert in the old walled city here on Friday kept the police on their toes for hours in search of explosives.

An anonymous caller informed the police control room on Friday that bombs had been planted at Manak Chauper and Chhoti Chauper, police sources said.

The cops, accompanied by the SDRF squad, immediately swung into action and conducted an intensive search at both locations.

However, no explosives were found. The police were trying to trace the caller’s phone location.

This comes after a spate of hoax bomb calls made to various schools, railway stations, airports, and flights across the country last month.