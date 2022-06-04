Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag

Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag

The majority of the actions were carried out jointly by the police and the army based on specific intelligence inputs.

SNS | New Delhi | June 4, 2022 12:25 pm

Hizbul Mujahideen, Anantnag

Photo: IANS

Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander has been killed in an encounter that started on Friday between terrorists and security forces at Rishipora area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.

Three army personnel and one civilian were hurt in the initial exchange of fire, according to police. All of the injured were taken to the 92nd base hospital in Srinagar for treatment and are said to be in stable condition.

“HM Nisar Khanday, the terrorist commander of a banned terror group, was slain. Incriminating materials, weapons, and ammo were discovered, including one AK 47 rifle. The operation is currently underway “Vijay Kumar, Inspector General Police Kashmir Zone, tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Over the previous few months, a number of anti-terror operations have taken place in Kashmir, with numerous terrorists and their commanders being killed.

The majority of the actions were carried out jointly by the police and the army based on specific intelligence inputs.
(with inputs from IANS)

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Minor girl allegedly kidnapped, raped in J&K's Anantnag
3 HM terrorists killed on key Amarnath pilgrimage route near Pahalgam
LeT terrorist killed in encounter at Anantnag in J&K