Days after incurring huge setback in the Kashmir Valley with security forces eliminating its top commanders regularly, intelligence agencies have inputs that Hizbul Mujahideen is regrouping and it plans to strike back within 10 days carrying out multiple terror strikes across the valley.

They are planning to carry out large-scale terror attack where they would target security forces, intel has said. The agencies have said as the weakened Hizbul regroups, its main targets will not just be the security forces deployed in the valley at various places, but it also plans to carry out arms robberies.

Hizbul commander and one of Kashmir’s most wanted terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was neutralised on May 6 after being trapped in the Beighpora area of Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district in an encounter that continued for over 12 hours.

Along with Naikoo, one other terrorist was also killed.

Riyaz Naikoo took over as the commander of Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen after the outfit’s poster boy and commander Burhan Wani was killed in a gunfight with the security forces in Kokarnag area in Anantnag district on July 8, 2016.

Naikoo reportedly carried a reward of Rs 12 lakh on his head.

The killing of Naikoo has been seen as a huge shock for the terror outfit as Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin had said that Indian security forces’ position in the Kashmir valley is strong, according to a video of him which surfaced recently.

Meanwhile, the terror outfit has appointed Gazi Haider as its new operation chief in Kashmir, replacing Riyaz Naikoo.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF troopers were successful in neutralising two Hizbul militants, who were hiding in the old city area of Srinagar after hours of pitch battle that started in the middle of the night. This included one of its top commander, Junaid Sehrai.

Meanwhile, as per intelligence reports, the terror group is planning to avenge Naikoo’s death.

Intelligence agencies said that they are trying to “mobilise innocent youth amid encounter/curfew and COVID”.

Sources quoted by IANS said that a group of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists from South Kashmir has reportedly reached Kishtwar. The intel said Hizbul militant Ahraf Moulvi has moved from Anantnag to Kishtwar to command the Hizbul cadres in the area.

The agencies said that they are planning to “exploit local youth as cannon fodder for selfish purpose”. They are planning to use of stone pelters as human shield while carrying out terror activities.

“Possibility of managed hostage situation cannot be ruled out,” the Intelligence Bureau has alerted.