HITO Urges Assam to prevent potential road blockade amid Mawjymbuiñ dispute

The Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has issued a fervent appeal to the Chief Secretary of Assam, urging swift action to avert a potential road blockade on the Meghalaya-Assam highway.

This proposed blockade, allegedly spearheaded by the Kutumba Suraksha Parishad, stems from tensions surrounding the Mawjymbuiñ dispute, a matter deeply intertwined with the region’s cultural and territorial sensitivities.

The highway serves as a vital transportation link between the two northeastern states, making any disruption a significant threat to regional stability and economic activity.

At the heart of the contention lies the demand by certain Hindu right-wing groups to reopen the Mawjymbuin Cave in Meghalaya for Hindu rituals.

These groups have issued a 10-day ultimatum to the Meghalaya government to comply with their demands, exacerbating tensions in the region.

Mawjymbuin Cave holds religious significance for multiple communities and is emblematic of the broader struggle over cultural and land rights in Meghalaya.

In its letter, HITO expressed grave concern over the potential consequences of the blockade, emphasizing that such actions could disrupt the fragile harmony between Meghalaya and Assam.

The organization argued that the Mawjymbuiñ issue is best addressed through the Dorbar Shnong, the traditional governance system of the Hynñiewtrep people. This system is recognized for its authority in resolving community disputes and maintaining customary practices.

HITO also invoked the Instrument of Accession (IOA) of the Khasi States, a historic agreement that acknowledges the community’s rights over their ancestral lands. The organization highlighted the importance of respecting these traditional frameworks to ensure an equitable resolution.

HITO warned that allowing the blockade to proceed could inflame communal tensions, particularly in Shillong, where a significant population of Hindu non-tribal residents resides.

“Such a situation would jeopardize peace and harmony in the region, with the potential to escalate violence,” the organization stated.

The organization further cautioned that failure to address the issue promptly could undermine trust between communities and erode the region’s social fabric.

HITO has urged the Assam government to take immediate and decisive steps to prevent the blockade, emphasizing the necessity of preserving the inter-state transport corridor and ensuring regional stability.