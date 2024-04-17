Historic Ram Lalla ‘Surya Tilak’ emotional moment for me: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday virtually witnessed ‘Surya Tilak’ of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya temple in Uttar Pradesh, and called it an “emotional moment” for him.

He also shared the pictures of him watching Lord Ram’s ‘Surya Tilak’ ceremony performed at Ram temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Ram Navami.

“After my Nalbari rally, I watched the Surya Tilak on Ram Lalla. Like crores of Indians, this is a very emotional moment for me. The grand Ram Navami in Ayodhya is historic. May this Surya Tilak bring energy to our lives and inspire our nation to scale new heights of glory,” Modi wrote on ‘X’.

Advertisement

A large number of devotees thronged Ayodhya’s Ram Temple on the ocassion of Ram Navmi in a vibrant display of faith and celebration.

According to officials, devotees started flocking to the temple gates at night. ‘Darshan’ started at Ram Temple at 3:30 am.

Regarding security arrangements, IG (Ayodhya Range) Praveen Kumar said all arrangements have been made for devotees.

This is the first time Lord Ram’s devotees will celebrate his Janmotsav on the premises of the temple.

The Surya Tilak ceremony was broadcast on about a hundred large LED screens throughout Ayodhya. It was also live telecast on the social media accounts of the temple trust.