“His legacy will inspire generations”: Bill Gates pays tribute to Ratan Tata

In a heartfelt tribute, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of industrialist Ratan Tata, hailing him as a “visionary leader” whose contributions have left an indelible mark on India and the whole world.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Mr Gates said,”Ratan Tata was a visionary leader whose dedication to improving lives left an indelible mark on India—and the world. I had the privilege of meeting him on several occasions, and I was always moved by his strong sense of purpose and service to humanity.”

Reflecting on their shared efforts, Gates recalled the numerous initiatives they collaborated on to uplift lives globally.

Advertisement

“Together, we partnered on numerous initiatives to help people lead healthier, more prosperous lives. His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and example he set will continue to inspire generations,” he added.

Ratan Tata, one of its most iconic business leaders, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 86. The chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, a conglomerate synonymous with India’s industrial growth, breathed his last in Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital where he had been admitted following a sudden drop in his blood pressure.

Tata, who had been in critical condition in intensive care, leaves behind a legacy that spans over two decades of leadership at Tata Sons. His passing marks the end of an era for the Tata Group and the nation.

Mortal remains of Ratan Tata, draped in the national flag, have been kept at NCPA lawns in Mumbai for the public to pay their last respects. The last rites will be held at Worli crematorium after 4 pm on Thursday.