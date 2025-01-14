“His fight is to save Congress, mine is to save country”: Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Rahul Gandhi

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Congress leader’s fight is to save his party, whereas the former Delhi Chief Minister’s fight is to “save the country.”

Kejriwal, while claiming that Rahul Gandhi “abused him a lot” added that he does not want to reply to his comments.

“Today Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi. He abused me a lot. But I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save Congress, my fight is to save the country,” said the post by Kejriwal.

As the Delhi Assembly elections draws near, both the Congress and AAP, also part of the opposition INDIA bloc, have been trading attacks against each other.

Earlier today, in a public address at Seelampur, Delhi, criticised both the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

The former Congress President asked what has Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal done towards combating inflation and helping the poor.

“I wish to ask is the inflation increasing or decreasing? What did Kejriwal and PM Modi say on inflation? They said they would reduce inflation. Has it been reduced? Poor is becoming poorer and the rich is becoming richer,” Gandhi said.

Criticising further, “There are 100 to 150 billionaires who are controlling the country. They get all the privileges. Have you ever seen PM Modi speaking about Adani and Ambani? Has Kejriwal ever said anything about Adani?”

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.