Hiring through Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam is transparent: CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated that government hiring through the Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam (HKRNL) was transparent and provided jobs to youths.

“Through Haryana Kaushal Rojgar Nigam, there was transparency in hiring. We have also made reservations for SC and ST. We are giving jobs to youths. We have increased the pay scale of the employees by 8%,” Saini said on Monday at a public meeting.

Saini announced an 8% hike in the salary of 1.19 lakh employees (levels 1, 2, and 3 categories) hired on contract through the HKRNL.

The decision came into effect on July 1. There are 71,012 employees (level 1), 26,915 (level 2), and 21,934 (level 3) appointed under the contractual deployment policy.

When asked about Congress’ statement regarding the Karnal road construction, CM Saini said, “Congress is trapped in corruption. There are allegations of corruption against them. The court is taking cognizance of it, and they are spreading misinformation among people and trying to scare them.”

Earlier in June, the Chief Minister mentioned that his government would hire 50,000 people in various government departments, adding that the government has provided 1.32 lakh jobs to people based purely on their abilities.

The Chief Minister stressed the continuation of the “transparent” recruitment system for government jobs.

In May, Saini took oath as the Haryana CM at a swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhawan, Chandigarh.