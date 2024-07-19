Himanta drags Rahul into population debate, says he can be an ambassador of population control

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma suggested that Rahul Gandhi should be made the brand ambassador of population control in India, hoping that this would result in an immediate decline in the state’s population growth.

Addressing the issue of population on Thursday, Sarma remarked, “I believe it is the Congress’s responsibility to tackle the population problem in Assam because people listen to Congress leaders. If Rahul Gandhi becomes the brand ambassador for the population control drive, we will see a drastic decrease in population growth starting tomorrow.”

Elaborating on Gandhi’s influence among certain demographics in Assam, especially in Muslim villages, he said, “If not instantly, it will happen eventually because they listen to him, not me. They consider me their enemy. If you visit a Muslim village and ask them to choose between listening to Himanta Biswa Sarma or Rahul Gandhi, everyone will say they will listen to Rahul Gandhi. Similarly, if you ask them to choose between Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi, they will still choose Rahul Gandhi.”

Sarma’s remark can be seen in the context of the concern he raised at a press conference in Jharkhand on Wednesday over the issue of overpopulation in Assam. He said the changing demography was a big issue for him as the Muslim population had jumped to 40 per cent in Assam from 12 per cent in 1951.

Addressing the press conference, he claimed that the Muslim population in Assam has reached 40% today from 12% in 1951. “We have lost many districts. This is not a political issue for me. It is a matter of life and death for me,” he added.

The chief minister emphasised that Gandhi’s involvement could be crucial in addressing the population issue. “Therefore, when it comes to population control, if anyone can play a significant role, it is Rahul Gandhi, and no one else,” Sarma concluded.