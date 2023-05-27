Himachal Vidhan Sabha speaker gives tips on legislative rules to child MLA claimants

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania interacted with the child MLA claimants on Friday about the legislative rules.

The Speaker apprised them of the ‘Responsibilities and Challenges of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly’ and how the post of Speaker in the House is more important than others.

The contenders who are vying to become 68 child MLAs joined in this dialogue session with the Speaker.

“Children are the future of the country, their participation in politics is necessary so that the politicians can understand the thoughts of the new generation,” he said.

The children are MLA claimants of the Digital Baal Mela’s initiative ‘Baccho ki sarkar kaise ho’ for which a ‘Baal Satra’ will be organized in Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Legislative Assembly on 12 June.

During this special children’s session, 68 children will conduct the process of Question Hour and Zero Hour in the House by becoming child MLAs.

More than 25 thousand children participated in this program and over 1000 children have submitted their claim for the post of MLA for which May 25 was the last date of registration for child MLA claimants.

The process of election of MLAs started on May 26.

This event is being organized under the Digital Bal Mela 2023 campaign organized by Future Society and sponsored by LIC to give a platform to children to express their ideas. The Statesman is the media partner of the event.

Digital Bal Mela, Founder Janhvi Sharma said that Vidhansabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, while answering the questions of the children told the children that uproar in the Houses is necessary for a healthy discussion between the government and the opposition.

People’s representatives adopt the path of the walkout and enter the well of the House to attract the attention of the House so as to raise public issues, stated the Speaker.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh will be the Chief Guest on this occasion, while Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan will also attend the ‘Baal Satra’.

“This will be the first such event in Shimla when the children will present their views in the Vidhan Sabha. Rajasthan became the first state in the country when the Children’s Assembly session was organized in Jaipur on 14 November 2021,” said Janhvi Sharma.