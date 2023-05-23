Digital Baal Mela’s initiative ‘Baccho Ki Sarkar Kaisi Ho’ to get 68 child MLAs

Digital Baal Mela’s initiative ‘Baccho Ki Sarkar Kaisi Ho?’ shored up support on Tuesday as 11-year-old Arunoday Sharma, the Kaun Banega Crorepati prodigy, has also sent his entry under the campaign.

With only two days are left for the registration of Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha ‘Baal Satra,’ the initiative has got encouraging support.

In this special children’s session, children of 8-17 years of age from all over the country can submit their entries till May 25 on the website of ‘Digital Baal Mela.’

‘Digital Baal Mela’ founder Janhvi Sharma said here on Tuesday that under this campaign, a ‘Baal Satra’ will be organized in the Legislative Assembly on 12 June to mark ‘Child Labor Prohibition Day.’

The initiative is sponsored by the LIC and is being held under the aegis of the Himachal Education Department in association with The Statesman.

It is being run by the children from all over the country for creating awareness among children and public against child labour.

In Shimla’s Vidhan Sabha Bhavan, 68 children will express their suggestions and raise voice on critical child issues.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will be present as the Guest of Honour in this historic ‘Baal session’ organized at 11 am.

Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania will preside the ‘Baal Satra,’ while Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will also be present to raise the morale of children.

A Class VI student of St Edward’s School, Arunoday has stated that he will open an ashram with all facilities for specially abled children after becoming the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment in the children’s government.

He will bring a plan for the adoption of old people and will also work for the development of backward classes, women and children, he maintained.

Interestingly it is to be seen whether Arunodaya will be elected as an MLA in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly ‘Baal Satra’ and will he get a chance to convey his point to the society and the government.

Children’s selection will be done by a panel of judges. This panel includes country’s veteran leaders, educationists, artists and masters of other fields.