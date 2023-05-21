“The Statesman” joins Digital Baal Mela campaign as media partner

The Country’s prestigious media house “The Statesman” is going to be associated with the “Digital Baal Mela” campaign being run by the children all over the country for creating awareness about the burning issues and citizens’ rights amongst the masses.

Congratulating children for their unique initiative and efforts, senior team members of The Statesman expressed mentioned that they were glad to be part of this first of its own kind initiative, which has created waves all over the country, with an overwhelming response not only from the children but from their parents as well. Strings of Baal Satra Sessions being organised by children in the state legislative assemblies, the latest now being held in the Shimla, augured well with the tag line of The Statesman, which is PEOPLE’s PARLIAMENT ALWAYS IN SESSION’.

Conveying their best wishes for Digital Baal Mela , the team members of ‘The Statesman’ said they would be glad to be part of an awareness campaign, being run by the children, of the children and for the children.

It may be noted that the Digital Baal Mela, prepared to give a proper platform to the energy of the children by organizing a “Baal Satra” in Shimla Vidhan Sabha under the aegis of lefislative assembly.

This “Baal Satra” will be organized on June 12 in the presence of Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Mr. Kuldeep Singh Pathania and Chief Minister Mr. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. In this children’s session, 68 children will present their issues on the floor of the assembly by becoming child legislators. These children are being selected through digital registration.

Organized by Digital Baal Mela under the aegis of Himachal Pradesh Education Department and sponsored by L.I.C. The poster of the campaign ‘Bacchon Ki Sarkar Kaisi Ho’ was released by CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on 25 April. Under this campaign, 68 children will play the role of Chief Minister, Speaker and Leader of the Opposition in the “Baal Satra”. Children of 8-17 years can register on www(dot)digitalbaalmela(dot)com. Registration for “Baal Satra” is free. Children should note that May 15 is the last date for registration.

Let us tell you that the Digital Baal Mela organized a special “Baal session” in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on November 14, 2021, under the aegis of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Shri Ashok Gehlot, Legislative Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, former Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria and Shri Sanyam Lodha were present in this session to increase the enthusiasm of the children. Janhvi Sharma, the founder of Digital Baal Mela, says that with the partnership of “The Statesman” with this campaign, we children will surely achieve a new milestone.