Himachal to introduce drug awareness chapter in school curriculum: CM

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the state government would introduce a dedicated chapter on drug abuse awareness in the school curriculum.

Presiding over an event on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on Thursday, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for collective societal efforts to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state.

Advertisement

“The vision of a prosperous nation lies in channelizing the energy of our youth in the right direction. Our government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards drug use and trafficking,” said the Chief Minister.

Advertisement

Sukhu also warned that stern action would be taken against any government employee found involved in drug trafficking.

“There is no place for drugs in Devbhoomi,” he said, urging the youth to not only fight addiction themselves but also help others overcome it.

Highlighting the government’s comprehensive strategy, he announced the setting up of a 100-bedded fully equipped de-addiction centre at Kotla Barog in district Sirmaur, with a project cost of Rs 5.34 crore.

“Construction work on the facility is set to begin this year. Additionally, plans are underway to establish district-level de-addiction centres across all districts of the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister also pointed out that the current government had implemented the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act soon after assuming office, which the previous BJP government had failed to enforce during its five-year tenure.

On the occasion, CM Sukhu administered the Anti-Drug Pledge and honoured several individuals and organizations for their outstanding contributions in combating drug abuse.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil also addressed the gathering. He stressed the need for a mass movement similar to the freedom struggle to eliminate the drug menace.

“Drug peddlers are enemies of society,” he said, urging families, especially parents and teachers, to instill discipline and encourage children to engage in sports and constructive activities.

Experts from various fields shared insights on the harmful effects of drug abuse and discussed preventive measures.