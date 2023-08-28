Himachal to explore options to restructure loans for rain-hit residents

In the wake of the recent calamities that struck Himachal Pradesh, the state government was exploring options to restructure loans for individuals in affected areas to provide prompt relief to impacted families.

Presiding over the second ‘Monday Meeting’ of all the administrative secretaries initiated by him on Monday to review the progress of various development projects and flagship schemes of the present state government, he directed them to accelerate pending projects so that the people could benefit at the earliest.

He emphasized the importance of digital workflows and asked the officers to use the e-files system to expedite tasks.

During the review of the MukhyaMantri Sukh-Aashray Yojna, he said that 3671 new orphaned children have been enrolled in the state and all of them would be included under the ambit of this scheme.

He also stressed the need for a comprehensive action plan in this regard.

The Chief Minister directed to bring uniformity in the rates of Rest Houses of various departments and said that bookings would also be made online to bring transparency.

He emphasized on developing a better system to ensure plantation as well as survival of the plants to increase the forest cover in the state.

Sukhu said that paying attention to environmental conservation was the need of the hour and the Forest department should work diligently in this regard.

The present state government was committed to improve road networks and ensuring clean drinking water for the populace of the State, said the Chief Minister.

To ensure water quality, he called for the implementation of UV-ray-based filtration systems in drinking water projects.

He said that robotic surgery was being introduced in all the medical colleges of the State in a phased manner and the health department should work on it in a time-bound manner.

While reviewing the proposed tourism projects, Sukhu directed swift completion of the same.

He also directed to consider the establishment of a plant to produce Vinegar and Wine from excess apples, and to manufacture tomato puree, Papaya powder and Potato paste to support local farmers.

The Chief Minister also reviewed upcoming projects, including the proposed Medical Device Park and Bulk Drug Park. Furthermore, he also discussed the Action Taken Report on the guidelines given in last Monday meeting.