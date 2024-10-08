Himachal to adopt unified ticketing platform for all zoos in Himachal soon

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the adoption of a unified ticketing platform for all zoos in Himachal Pradesh.

He said the initiative would go a long way in simplifying the tourist experience while generating revenue to be invested in conservation efforts, infrastructure improvements, and the welfare of wildlife.

He made the announcement during the closing ceremony of the 73rd Wildlife Week in Shimla on Tuesday.

Announcing the adoption of the Monal pheasant, the chief minister appealed to the people to adopt wildlife species housed in the state’s zoos and parks emphasising that the adoption of an animal not only aids in their care but also fosters a deeper understanding of and commitment to the preservation of our natural world.

He also announced the formation of a committee of experts to conduct a comprehensive study on the conservation of pheasant species, aiming to develop a concrete strategy for their conservation, ensuring that future generations can also enjoy these magnificent birds.

The chief minister declared the inclusion of Spiti’s Sarchu Valley as a conservation reserve, aimed at protecting its fragile ecosystem and wildlife corridors.

“Our state’s natural beauty, dense forests, snow-covered Himalayan peaks, and precious wildlife are not just our heritage but our lifeline,” said the chief minister adding that protecting them is not only “our responsibility but also an imperative for future generations”.

“While the government is taking all necessary steps toward wildlife conservation, we must understand that protecting wildlife is a collective responsibility. Until we all come together to safeguard our environment, the protection of our wildlife will remain incomplete,” he contended.

The state government has introduced several initiatives, including compensation schemes for farmers and villagers affected by wildlife activity, he pointed out. “The government is implementing climate adaptation and conservation programs to protect the state’s forests and wildlife,” he said, adding that Himachal is home to rare species such as the snow leopard, musk deer, Himalayan Thar, Antelope, both black and brown bears which need to be protected.

Addressing the concerns about forest fires, Sukhu said that the state government was seriously and actively working on prevention measures, besides we need to check illegal poaching and forests free from any type of pollution.

He also highlighted the efforts to promote eco-tourism, noting that the development of an international-standard zoo in Dehra with a budget estimate of Rs. 680 crore is in progress.

The first phase of the zoo is expected to be completed by June 2025, which will further enhance tourism in the region.

During the event, the chief minister inaugurated two new websites for the Durgesh Aranya Zoological Park and the Spiti Wildlife Division.

He also unveiled several publications, including ‘Field Compendium on Rescue of Wild Animals in Distress and Their Release’, ‘Orchids of Shimla Water Catchment’, ‘Spiti’s Natural Tapestry’, and the ‘Management Plan of Potters Hill Conservation Reserve’.

The chief minister felicitated Liaq Ram and Shawanoo Ram from Theog tehsil in Shimla district for their significant contributions to wildlife conservation.