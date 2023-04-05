Himachal Staff Selection Commission will be constituted again: CM

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday that the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur which was dissolved for alleged paper leaks and irregularities in recruitment, will be constituted again.

He made this announcement in response to the discussion on the proposal brought under Rule 130 in the State Legislative Assembly regarding irregularities in the recruitment process of class III and class IV done by HPSSC last year.

He said that the office of the HPSSC will be in Hamirpur district and no old employee of the commission will be appointed. The new employees will be recruited on a rotation basis.

Sukhu said that the government has constituted the Sanan Committee to reconstitute the HPSSC and this committee will submit its report in three months.

On the basis of the recommendations of this committee, the Commission will be constituted once again, he added.

He said that the constitution of the Commission would be foolproof and there would be no scope for any kind of irregularities along with transparency.

The Chief Minister said that the recruitment process will not stop till a fresh Commission is constituted in the state and the government will soon start the process of three thousand recruitments through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

He said that due to the closure of the HPSSC, the age of the candidates who have become overage will be considered valid from the day of filling the form and they will be allowed to appear in the examination.

Sukhu alleged that there was a time when the papers for jobs were held fairly, but in the last five years the papers were sold, be it police recruitment or other recruitments.

There have been irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in universities as well, he charged, accusing the opposition of running away from discussing the issue.

The Chief Minister said that those guilty of corruption in HPSSC will be spared and would be punished severely.

He said that in the coming time, the government is also considering making a strict law regarding the paper leaks.

Sukhu also placed the report of the investigation conducted so far regarding the Staff Selection Commission in the House.

Earlier, Congress member Kewal Singh Pathania initiated the discussion and said that there should be a fair inquiry into the paper leak case and strict action should be taken against the culprits.

MLA Chandra Shekhar said that irregularities have taken place in HPSSC and now it is being investigated, which is the right step.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said that the Sukhu led-government is working on a policy of zero tolerance in the matter of corruption and trying to catch the big fish.

He said that earlier governments used to get rid of the cases by catching only the lowest level employees and now this will not happen and everyone involved in corruption from small to big fish will be behind bars.

He said that the results of 80 percent of the interviews held during the previous BJP government were not declared. Chauhan alleged that the opposition did not come to the House today because their wrong deeds were to be discussed in the House today.

He also alleged that the BJP government was not concerned about the unemployed in the state, which is why the recruitments were pending.

He alleged that there have been irregularities in the recruitment of teachers in other universities including Himachal Pradesh University and these should be investigated.