Himachal: Shree Jawalamukhi Temple Trust donates Rs 5 crore to disaster relief fund

Shree Jawalamukhi Temple Trust donated Rs 5 crore to the Himachal Pradesh disaster relief fund.

MLA, Sanjay Rattan presented a cheque of Rs five crore on behalf of the Shakti Peeth, Shree Jawalamukhi Temple Trust to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu towards Aapda Rahat Kosh at Shimla today.

Thanking the Trust for the generous donation, the Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated “The contributions towards the Aapda Rahat Kosh will certainly help the Government to provide much-needed relief to the disaster affected people in the State. He appealed to the people to voluntarily contribute towards this noble cause.”

Meanwhile, International Tractors Limited (ITL) donated Rs 5 lakhs towards Himachal Pradesh’s disaster relief fund ‘Aapda Rahat Kosh’ on Wednesday in Shimla.

Advertisement

Sanjeev Gandhi, a representative of the International Tractors Ltd (ITL), a flagship company of Sonalika Group-Hoshiarpur, presented a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs on behalf of the company to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Aapda Rahat Kosh.

The Aapda Rahat Kosh has been established with the primary objective of aiding in the restoration of damages caused by the heavy monsoon rains by the Himachal Pradesh government.

CM Sukhu thanked the company for their contribution and stated that the aid would go a long way in providing assistance to the ones affected badly due to the recent disaster in the state.