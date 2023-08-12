Himachal: Shimla-Kalka road at NH-5 opens for light vehicles

Amid the heavy rainfall and landslide, the Kalka-Shimla National Highway that was blocked in the early hours of Friday has now been restored for light vehicles, officials said.

The Shimla-Kalka road on the National Highway-5 was shut after a landslide in the State’s Solan district in the early hours of Friday, police said.

This road was opened on Thursday after one week. The Revenue and Horticulture Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jagat Singh Negi said that over 200 roads are still closed and restoration is underway. He said that the losses continued daily.

“Last night due to the heavy rainfall, Kalka-Shimla road was also blocked, restoration is underway so far it has been opened for light vehicles. There are over 200 roads closed in the state and restoration is underway, over 200 electricity supply schemes are also chamfered. Our teams and officers are in the field,” Negi said.

“We have estimated a loss of over 6000 crore rupees so far, the loss of life is increasing day by day. During this rainy season, 234 people have lost their lives, and the damages are also increasing. Over 900 houses have been fully damaged and 7500 houses have been damaged partially,” Negi added.

He also said that the chief minister is visiting the flood-hit area and monitoring the situation.

“There is a huge loss of horticulture crops and orchards are also damaged. The Chief Minister is visiting the flood-hit and damaged areas and is doing an assessment he is monitoring the situation. As far as the apple crop transportation is concerned we are doing our best to restore the roads and farmers are also harvesting the crops and taking them to the market,” Negi added further.